Taco Bell's Latest Menu Item Proves It's Going All-In On Nacho Fries

As all Taco Bell fans know, the Nacho Fries have been on and off the menu several times over the last few years. Each time Taco Bell brings the fries back, it's a new variation – 7-layer fries, grilled cheese fries, loaded truff fries, spicy steak and habanero ranch fries. This time around is no different.

The latest version of Taco Bell's Nacho Fries is the Steak Chile Verde Fries. The fries come topped with steak, nacho cheese, and sour cream, as well as a chile verde sauce. A single order costs about $4.49.

However, if you want fries and a burrito, you also have the option of combining the two menu items for $3.99. According to Nation's Restaurant News, the chain is allowing — and encouraging — fans to order the fries stuffed into a burrito. You can also order your fries and/or burrito without steak for a more vegetarian-friendly meal.