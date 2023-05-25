Taco Bell's Latest Menu Item Proves It's Going All-In On Nacho Fries
As all Taco Bell fans know, the Nacho Fries have been on and off the menu several times over the last few years. Each time Taco Bell brings the fries back, it's a new variation – 7-layer fries, grilled cheese fries, loaded truff fries, spicy steak and habanero ranch fries. This time around is no different.
The latest version of Taco Bell's Nacho Fries is the Steak Chile Verde Fries. The fries come topped with steak, nacho cheese, and sour cream, as well as a chile verde sauce. A single order costs about $4.49.
However, if you want fries and a burrito, you also have the option of combining the two menu items for $3.99. According to Nation's Restaurant News, the chain is allowing — and encouraging — fans to order the fries stuffed into a burrito. You can also order your fries and/or burrito without steak for a more vegetarian-friendly meal.
Are the new Taco Bell Nacho Fries living up to the hype?
Although Taco Bell's new take on Nacho Fries hasn't been out for very long, a few people have already hopped on social media to share their thoughts. Taco Bell itself posted a TikTok showing how the fries come together, prompting several users to say that the new menu item looks tasty. Others complained that employees never give them as many fries as shown in the video, while another person dubbed the fries "a stomach ache waiting to happen."
In another TikTok, Zach Schultz confesses to previously being a "Nacho Fry-hater," but gives the new Taco Bell Steak Chile Verde Nacho Fries a high rating of 8.5 out of 10. He notes that the chili verde sauce brings a good amount of heat. As for the Steak Chile Verde Burrito, while Schultz still gives it a rating of 8.2 out of 10, he says he would rather just order the fries by themselves. All in all, the new fries seem to evoke similar feelings in customers as previous versions of the Nacho Fries did.