Fans Told Mashed Their Favorite Ranch Dipping Sauce - Exclusive Survey

Ranch dressing has long since been a staple in American households — The New York Times found that around 40% of US citizens call it their ideal dressing of choice. However, the creamy, tangy dressing has gone way beyond its salad-centric roots and has branched out to become a beloved dipping sauce that can be enjoyed on savory chicken wings, fries, crudités, and of course, a good slice of pizza. However, with so many brands scattering the shelves of local supermarkets, it can become overwhelming to find out which ranch reigns supreme.

To get to the bottom of this debate, we asked readers to vote in an exclusive Mashed survey about their go-to brand of ranch dipping sauce, and the results were fairly one-sided. With over 15,000 total votes cast, Hidden Valley Ranch was the clear forerunner for first place, taking in a whopping 71% of the votes. Ken's Steak House ranch came in second, receiving 11% of the total vote. Kraft took third place with 9%, followed by Newman's Own with 5%, and finally Marzetti, trailing not too far behind Newman's with 4% of the vote.

Although a typical ranch dressing recipe is made up of buttermilk, sour cream, mayonnaise, garlic, and onion powder, plus herbs like dill and parsley, squeezes of fresh lemon juice, and finally salt and pepper to taste, we want to know what makes the clear favorite brand stand out amongst the rest.