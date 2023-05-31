An Impossibly Small Steak At A Fancy Restaurant Is Rightfully Being Torched

Foodies sometimes have to go to certain lengths to get the most enjoyment out of their meals. This can mean traveling for food, visiting fancy restaurants, and following the latest food trends. But, how far are we willing to go with our wallets? A recent TikTok that went viral showed content creator Kidd Fresh ordering "the best steak in the world" for $100. In the original clip, published in October 2022, a server arrived at Fresh's table with a domed platter. Beneath the dome was a lot of smoke and a tiny covered plate.

The diner seemed kind of excited at first. However, he removed the cover from the little plate only to find out that "the best steak in the world" was impossibly small — it actually looked more like one slice of meat garnished with a leaf. "Where's the rest?" he asked. He then proceeded to eat the whole thing with just one bite. Some commenters made fun of the smoky presentation of the food while others called the order "a mi-steak." But all of them made us reflect on how much they are willing to pay for food.