Buffet Layouts Are Actually Very Strategic

At first glance, buffet-style restaurants seem like a haven for food lovers. Upon walking in, diners can be met with mountains of decadent roasted meats, freshly made sushi, the finest roasted vegetables, and a bevy of all the sweets you can imagine. On further inspection, however, these seemingly luxurious restaurants may not be exactly what they look like.

If you've ever wondered how exactly buffets really make their money while inviting guests to gorge themselves on food, the secret is that they aren't actually as inviting as they pretend to be. Many buffet-style restaurants actually use deceptive methods to trick diners into eating less food. According to TikToker Ethan Ethier, restaurants put most of their carb-heavy foods like rice and noodles at the very beginning of their lineup in an attempt to get diners to fill up on cheaper foods before they head to the bigger ticket items like meat and fish.

Another method buffets use to limit guests' food intake is offering smaller-than-usual plates. While it's true that people will choose how much food to take based on the size of their dish, a 2018 study published in Appetite found that when people are very hungry, that may not matter (and that all-you-can-eat advertisement will be enticing).