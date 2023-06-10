How Long You Should Actually Simmer Homemade Spaghetti Sauce

Sundays are made for traveling to Nonna's house to enjoy Sunday gravy over homemade spaghetti and meatballs. You don't know how she does it, but when you arrive, this iconic sauce is ready to feed the hungry masses of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Homemade spaghetti sauce is thick with sweet chunks of stewed tomatoes and a hint of basil and garlic. You may marvel at Nonna's dedication to making Sundays delicious, then wonder how long it would take to replicate this sauce at home.

A good homemade tomato sauce takes time to create. Usually, the more time, the better off it will be. It's crucial to remember that tomatoes are 95% water and should be cooked out to make a thick, clingy sauce. To achieve optimal thickness and flavor, your sauce needs to simmer for a minimum of 30 minutes. Ideally, you should aim for three hours. When simmering, the bubbles should be lazy, and no more than a few should appear every minute. Remember, low and slow.

As the marinara sauce cooks, its color will change from a bright, tomato ruby red to a darker, richer, and more concentrated sauce that clings to whatever type of pasta you're serving alongside.