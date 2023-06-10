Canned Butter Is Apparently A Thing

You've probably passed by the dehydrated foods aisle at the local grocery or camping store before. It's usually full of just-add-water premade meals such as spaghetti and meatballs or oatmeal and raisins. But seeing a tub of powdered butter may catch you by surprise. And while it may seem wild at first, powdered butter actually isn't that different from the regular stuff — it's simply butter that has had its moisture removed before being ground into a fine powder.

Powdered butter is typically sold in air-tight cans, and is a solid choice for emergency food supplies. And Americans have been using it for a long time — just look at this TikTokkers taste test of powdered butter from the 1960s. They spit out a mouthful of the stuff, shouting, "That's chemicals! I don't know what that is." However, powdered butter typically only includes a few ingredients: butter, nonfat milk, and a preservative or two. It can be used in baked goods or sprinkled on top of foods for a flaky but rich topping. If the powdery texture of this canned butter throws you off, there are some other choices on the market that more closely resemble the stuff you usually buy at home.