Nigella Lawson's Tip For Perfectly Symmetrical Deviled Eggs Is Genius

Nigella Lawson is a domestic goddess among us, popularizing British cuisine for the masses with her television programs and cookbooks. And she's an unabashed lover of deviled eggs, saying in a recipe on her website, "Yes, they are retro, but they are no culinary exercise in irony," adding, "And while they are a bit fiddly to make, they're not hard, and they are immensely rewarding." Now, we love a deviled egg, but it is extremely easy for an ordinary mortal to end up with uneven, lopsided egg whites, which can make doling out the filling difficult, be a little hard on the eyes, and even cause the skinnier parts of the white to rip. This usually happens because the egg yolk didn't settle in the center of the egg during boiling. But of course, Nigella has a hack for that.

To get perfectly symmetrical deviled eggs, Nigella recommends laying eggs on their sides the night before boiling them, rather than upright in their box. This allows the yolk to sit more evenly between the two sides length-wise, rather than at the bottom half of the shell. Nigella says that this trick does help, but might not work 100% of the time, writing, "It's not a fail-safe guarantee, but it does seem to make a difference."