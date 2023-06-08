The Strange McFlurry Flavor You Didn't Know Once Existed In Australia

In Australia, a brolly is an umbrella, lappy is a laptop, and Macca's is McDonald's. However, differences between American McDonald's and Australian Macca's go beyond slang names. For instance, some of the food the restaurant chain serves is different: You can find a variety of wraps, hot cross buns, and BBQ, bacon, and cheese toasties on McDonald's menus in Australia. A little over a decade ago, McDonald's also released a dessert you couldn't get in the U.S., the Bubblegum McFlurry.

The recipe for this colorful treat was ice cream blended with scandalously sweet, bright blue bubblegum syrup and topped with mini pink and white marshmallows. While the Bubblegum McFlurry had a loyal base of intense fans, it never made it to the mainstream palate, so it was eventually removed from the menu.

In 2020, Eboni Taylor started a petition on change.org to get the item returned to the menu. To date, only 681 people have signed the petition.