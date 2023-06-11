The Starchy Difference Between Chicken Lo Mein And Mei Fun

More than 1,200 types of noodles are commonly eaten in China, so if you're cracking open a restaurant take-out menu for American Chinese food, you may feel like you're suddenly over your head when it comes time to order. However, if you're in the United States, there are some noodle dishes you're more likely to see on restaurant menus than others. Two popular options include chicken lo mein and mei fun.

The main difference between these two dishes is they are made with distinct types of noodles, each based on a different starch. Chicken lo mein is made with thick wheat-based noodles, usually containing eggs. Mei fun, on the other hand, is made from very thin rice noodles. Secondarily, lo mein is usually saucier than mei fun, which is more of a dry noodle stir fry. As for which to order, it depends on what you're in the mood to eat — the thick heft and soft yet chewy bite of lo mein noodles or the slippery, thin strands of mild, rice-based mei fun.