TikTok Created A Hormone-Balancing Carrot Salad But This Doctor Is Not Impressed

Hormones have become a hot topic in the wellness space, and many women are looking to stabilize theirs through diet and lifestyle. That's why a "hormone-balancing salad" is making the rounds on TikTok — though whether or not it can truly help those with imbalances is proving questionable.

Content creator @balancebypaige posted the salad recipe to her TikTok account, claiming that the carrot-based concoction helps balance "excess estrogen" during her cycle. The self-proclaimed holistic hormone specialist uses the raw carrot salad as a "staple in [her] diet," attributing its creation to biologist Ray Peat. It's an easy enough recipe to replicate. The final product combines raw carrots, a tablespoon of olive oil, organic apple cider vinegar, mineral salt, and fresh pepper. According to Paige, eating this regularly helps alleviate "typical PMS symptoms," including bloating, fatigue, and hormonal acne.

Those are common complaints among those who experience periods and menopause. As such, viewers may be tempted to try Paige's salad when dealing with their own symptoms. However, one medical professional warned against taking the claims made on TikTok too much to heart.