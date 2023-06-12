The Extra Step For Vibrant Green Homemade Pesto Sauce

It's hard not to compare yourselves to others on social media, but perhaps most acutely when it comes to pesto. Why, even with the freshest of basil, does pesto seem to go a deep, less than stunning shade of green, even a few moments after blending? And why does every restaurant seem to have vibrant veridian pesto? It all comes down to a simple cooking technique called blanching.

Blanching can be done to basically any vegetable or herb, and it just requires a frying pan, boiling water, and an ice bath standing by. Bring a few inches of water to a boil, then drop the basil and give it a quick stir to ensure each piece is equally cooked. Only leave it in the pot for about 15 seconds-1 minute, then remove and immediately plunge it into the ice bath. The heat brings out the green in the basil leaf, while the ice bath immediately stops cooking, preventing wilting or darkening. You should be left with vibrant green basil leaves that still hold a bit of crunch. When you put it in the blender, because it's been blanched, the oxidization won't leach the color or flavor from the basil.