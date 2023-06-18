These Are The Best Female Competitive Eaters Around The World

To the uninitiated, the world of competitive eating doesn't seem real. Do people really compete to eat as much of a given food as fast as they can in a predetermined period of time? And they get paid if they win? In short, yes. Competitive eating is a real thing, with the most popular contest (the "Super Bowl" of competitive eating, if you will), being Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest, taking place each year on Coney Island. Around 35,000 spectators show up to watch the competitors stuff their faces with hot dogs for 10 minutes, with millions more tuning in on ESPN.

Given the popularity of this contest (and the not-too-shabby prize money of $10,000 each to the top male and female winners), it's where most of the major competitors make a name for themselves. And while female competitive eating lags behind the men's contests, particularly when it comes to the number of participants, there are quite a few women who have gained a measure of fame thanks to their skills at masterfully stuffing their faces. Here's a rundown of some of the best female competitive eaters in the world — both on and off the competitive eating circuit.