Why Canned Energy Drinks Are More Popular Than Bottled Counterparts

When you stop at a convenience store — such as 7-Eleven, Sheetz, or Wawa — to grab a beverage, you quickly notice a curious distinction. For the most part, water, juice, sports drinks, and soda are all packaged in bottles. However, it is extremely rare to find an energy drink that is bottled.

Even though cans are more expensive up front and heavier to transport, there are many reasons why energy drink manufacturers choose cans over bottles. One reason is people prefer cans. A 2021 IPSOS survey discovered that once consumers become aware of the sustainability benefits of a can, "More than 75% of consumers say they would choose the beverage can in preference to other packaging formats" (via PackagingNews).

On the practical side, cans offer a longer shelf life for energy drinks. The ultraviolet rays in direct sunlight can cause the ingredients in energy drinks to break down. Packaging the beverage in a can keeps the sunlight out and ensures it stays fresh and potent longer.