There's Actually A Scorecard That Ranks Organic Grocery Store Eggs

A number of these factors consider the treatment of laying hens, such as what kind of environment they are kept in and how healthy it is for them regarding cleanliness, space, and regular outdoor access. Other categories address how the farm acquires chicks and de-acquisitions those that are past their prime. They also consider feeding sources and how the farm's structure and financing support (or thwart) the environment.

Evaluating egg suppliers on this broad basis is an intensive labor of love. It took two years of research to produce the most recent iteration, which lists 150 brands. True to form, the organization gives each farm an egg instead of a star. The maximum, five eggs, denotes the best and most ethically-produced choices; The Cornucopia Institute encourages consumers to patronize egg producers that have earned 4-egg ratings and above.

Per the scorecard, 33 farms have earned a 5-egg score, and 27 other farms garnered 4-egg assessments for 60 total suggested suppliers out of the 150 tested. The evaluations are limited to United States-produced eggs making organic claims, so eggs sourced outside of the U.S. aren't featured on its webpage. Cornucopia offers scorecards on other farmed products such as dairy, beef, and cereal. It's great to know that someone out there is going the extra mile to help us understand the labels on our products and whether the reality matches up.