Soft Serve Machines Could Be Harboring Gross Bacteria

With warm weather approaching, there's no better way to beat the heat than with soft serve ice cream and regular ice cream. However, when ordering your next cone, you might want to think twice about ordering soft serve, and we don't just mean because soft serve contains more air than regular ice cream.

Rather, for the very same reason you shouldn't get ice in your drink at a restaurant, you shouldn't order soft serve due to the possibility of bacteria build-up within the machine. We realize that bacteria is pretty much everywhere, but the situation can quickly turn dangerous if machines aren't disassembled and sanitized on a daily basis. Vermont's Agency of Agriculture, for instance, requires that soft serve machines be not only cleaned every day but also sanitized with dairy-specific cleaning products.

Unfortunately, the effort it takes to clean one of these machines can also dissuade workers from keeping up with sanitary procedures. The actual cleaning process, depending on your machine, can be time-consuming. For instance, it takes McDonald's employees up to four hours to clean their machines. As inconvenient as it may be to clean them every day, when soft serve machines go unchecked, people can fall seriously ill.