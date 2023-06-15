The Soft Cheese That's Chef's Kiss Perfect For Steak Sandwiches

Regardless of how a steak sandwich is served – Philly cheesesteak style on a hoagie roll, pressed between two slices of crusty French bread, made with sliced or shredded beef, with or without onions — we love them all. But, sometimes, the cheese component leaves much to be desired. Cream cheese is fine but loses its creamy texture when melted into the meat. Another common cheese choice, Cheez Whiz, is technically a processed cheese product, and provolone gets overshadowed by the richness of the steak.

While we have resigned ourselves to these classic steak sandwich cheeses — and let's be honest, they're still totally delicious — we were taken aback by a TikTok creator's addition of burrata. It was a move so revered that one commenter asked the question we were all thinking: "What happens when you make the perfect sandwich?"

Burrata is a relative of mozzarella; it's also made from cow's milk and created using the stretch curd method. Unlike mozzarella, the curd is formed into a sack before being filled with cream and smaller cheese curds. If that sounds a little indulgent, that's because it is. This cheesy, rich, and creamy cheese was born to be put on a steak sandwich.