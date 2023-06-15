The Soft Cheese That's Chef's Kiss Perfect For Steak Sandwiches
Regardless of how a steak sandwich is served – Philly cheesesteak style on a hoagie roll, pressed between two slices of crusty French bread, made with sliced or shredded beef, with or without onions — we love them all. But, sometimes, the cheese component leaves much to be desired. Cream cheese is fine but loses its creamy texture when melted into the meat. Another common cheese choice, Cheez Whiz, is technically a processed cheese product, and provolone gets overshadowed by the richness of the steak.
While we have resigned ourselves to these classic steak sandwich cheeses — and let's be honest, they're still totally delicious — we were taken aback by a TikTok creator's addition of burrata. It was a move so revered that one commenter asked the question we were all thinking: "What happens when you make the perfect sandwich?"
Burrata is a relative of mozzarella; it's also made from cow's milk and created using the stretch curd method. Unlike mozzarella, the curd is formed into a sack before being filled with cream and smaller cheese curds. If that sounds a little indulgent, that's because it is. This cheesy, rich, and creamy cheese was born to be put on a steak sandwich.
How burrata cheese stacks up against steak
Think of burrata as mozzarella turducken. A mixture of silky cream and cheese flows out of the plump little cheese ball once you slice into it and coats every nook and cranny of whatever you're serving. This is part of what makes it such a fantastic addition to a steak sandwich: The casing is solid enough to feature the burrata's soft, chewy texture, but the interior contents settle into the other elements of the sandwich, adding gorgeous fat and a delicate, milky taste. In the TikTok video, a view of the sandwich when cut in half shows how burrata cheese stands up better than cream cheese, achieving a perfect middle-ground between the pull of melted cheese and velvety sauciness.
@sensationalsandwiches
Between the bread of this weekâ€™s Sensation weâ€™ve got 🥩 Rump Steak 🧅 Caramelised Onions 🍄 Garlic Mushrooms 🧀 a Whole Burratta #crosssection #sandwich #easysandwiches #easysandwichrecipe #steak #SandwichRecipes #fyp #satisfying
The flavor of burrata is similar to sweet cream: It's buttery and rich with a pleasant contrast of sweetness that works well against the robust flavors of beef. Plus, it's wonderfully versatile. The TikTok creator topped their burrata steak sandwich with caramelized onions and garlic mushrooms. Other recipes utilize different flavor profiles to combine burrata and steak, such as chives and balsamic vinegar or arugula pesto. Ultimately, burrata cheese can go with any steak sandwich combo, even classic Philly style... but maybe leave out the Cheez Whiz.