Jamie Oliver's Trick To Poaching Older Eggs Is Genius

Poached eggs are great for a quick and easy weekday breakfast. They're also ideal for leisurely weekend breakfasts, perhaps dressed with some easy Hollandaise sauce and sautéed spinach or asparagus. However, if your poached eggs look like wispy blobs with disconnected, stringy whites floating in the water, they might not be as fresh. No worries, Jamie Oliver — king of kitchen hacks — has a genius trick for you.

Crack your egg in a ramekin and set your water to boil before turning it down to a bare simmer. Stir the water so it's going at a good rate and looks like a mini-whirlpool. Drop your egg into the middle of the vortex and watch as the wispy whites solidify and swirl around the yolk. The whites will still be a little wispy but not as tragic as if you had just dropped in the egg. The trick works because the movement of the water prevents the whites from spreading. The water has to be going quite quickly. Otherwise, the white won't envelop the yolk. You can watch Oliver demonstrate the hack on his YouTube channel.

Poaching eggs this way does mean you need to cook the eggs one at a time. So, if you're making poached eggs for two people, you'll need to time it perfectly or use two pots.