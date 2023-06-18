Canned Tamales Deserve The Air Fryer Treatment

Compared to many other cooking appliances, the air fryer hasn't been around that long. That means we're still finding fun, innovative ways to use it. In other words, it's not just for chicken nuggets and French fries. You can make some surprisingly tasty treats by transforming otherwise unremarkable convenience foods into delicious dishes — just make them in your air fryer.

Canned tamales are a great example of this. Although the once popular canned food has been mostly replaced by fresh or frozen options, you can often still find a few cans at your local grocery store — and you should grab some next time you're there.

If you have any sort of sense of adventure when it comes to food, you need to try cooking canned tamales in an air fryer at least once in your life. The high heat and airflow crisp the outside of these otherwise mushy meat rolls to give them a tantalizing snap when you bite into them. The beef inside, however, remains irresistibly tender, making for an alluring combination of textures.