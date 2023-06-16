Johnsonville Sausages Are Being Recalled Over Plastic Contamination

Before you fire up the grill for your next blazing barbecue and start prepping those delectable items for some char-grilled action, you need to check your sausages. BBQ bigwigs, Johnsonville, has placed a recall on one particular product. The sausages in question are from its line of "Beddar with Cheddar" smoked pork links that were made on January 26, 2023, with the best-before date of July 11, 2023, according to a release by the Food Safety News. The recall comes after a consumer reported that they found thin strands of black plastic fibers. This is obviously a great deal of concern as these 14-ounce packages have already been delivered to food outlets across Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas.

It is the hope of the popular sausage brand, Johnsonville LLC, that the 21 tons of sausages — which can be further identified by the printed "EST. 34224" number found in the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) mark on the packages — can be recovered and dealt with appropriately so that no consumers are at risk from the tiny plastic contamination. If you have a package of these recalled sausages you are urged to either throw them out or return them to the origin of where they were bought. For any other questions, you can get a hold of the company by calling the Johnsonville, LLC Consumer Relations Coordinator at 888-556-2728 or at anachtweyfritsch@johnsonville.com.