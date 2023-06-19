Sandwich Shop Meatball Subs, Ranked Worst To Best
Meatball subs are for brave eaters who don't mind a lot of sauce. The pay-off is much messier than that of a spaghetti feast, but it's worth the fistful of napkins. Big beachballs of meat cradled in red marinara, cloaked in cheese, and stuffed between a stupendous loaf of bread? That's sure to quiet any appetite into submission. It can be a rocky ride eating them on the go, but as with any Italian hoagie, scarfing them down with confidence is the only way.
Where good delis run rampant, meatball sandwiches are something we take for granted. However, the world of chain sandwich shops represents an entirely different ballpark. You know the ones we're talking about: counter-service joints that hawk stale rods of bread congealed with provolone and the saddest little meatballs we've ever seen. It's not realistic to demand East Coast mastery from a franchise, but is it so much to ask that they be edible?
However, there's hope. Good, even great meatball subs can be found in chain shops — if you know where to look. With the help of our list, decide for yourself which spots demand a visit and a bite of your time.
14. Blimpie: Meatball Parmigiana
Blimpie calls itself "America's Sandwich Shop," and we're sure it likes to believe that. This utter monstrosity of a meatball sub, however, should no doubt revoke that title immediately. Bland meat, stale bread, and sauce that comes worryingly close to ketchup are what you're in for when you order the Meatball Parmigiana. All told, this meatball sub tanks pretty hard. Assuming you decide to give it a go, be prepared to go through a whole roll of napkins. We expect some dribbles when tearing into a hoagie that's loaded with an entire meal, but Blimpie does zero favors with the over-the-top messiness of this sandwich.
Ever since Subway started dominating the sandwich shop game, this New Jersey chain has been barely chugging along with just a little over 100 shops to the Blimpie name. A vast footprint isn't everything, but when you stand back to think it over, the Meatball Parmigiana is a fitting metaphor for the chain's reduced popularity. We know Blimpie has its fans, but unless you enjoy styrofoam hunks that have been slathered in Heinz, just know that there are better options to try.
13. Which Wich: Meat Balr
The Meat Balr comes out of Which Wich, a Dallas sandwich shop slinging regular, large, and super-sized heroes including deli clubs and cheesesteaks. The first cardinal sin of this sub? Dehydrated, lifeless meatballs. Marinara can be your best friend when it comes to livening up desiccated meat, but Which Wich's sauce barely coats the surface of the sandwich. Neither is it especially tasty. If you've ever simmered canned tomato paste on the stove, then you'll recognize that this is what you're getting here. While there are some Provolone slices oozing on top, the creamy cheese essentially melts into nothing. Finally, the hardened plank of toasted bread makes gnawing on a worn-out moccasin seem preferable.
The only reason Which Wich isn't dead last is that the chain's sandwiches are fairly hefty. Admittedly, jumbo portions are a given at most sandwich shops that promise cold cuts by the stack, so it's not exactly a flex for the franchise should. Boasting "Superior Subs" without a meatball hoagie that's up to snuff is especially cringe-worthy. For us, that's a pass.
12. Togo's: Hot Meatball
Togo's, a sandwich counter on the West Coast, doles out a meatball sandwich only the grumbliest of stomachs could justify ordering on a dime. Between the skimpy meatballs (made out of ground pork and beef) and the sludgy sauce, it's amazing how unappealing this hoagie is. To make matters worse, these meatballs are severely overcooked. We're all for Jawbreaker-esque servings, but the comparison should only apply to the gigantic size, not the texture. This Yelp reviewer's partner reportedly almost cracked a tooth on one just from chewing it.
There's no denying that the array of heroes from this California-based chain — like Pastrami Cheesesteaks and Triples Dips — offers a little more excitement beyond standard lunch meat subs. But alleviating your appetite with a moist and mouthwatering meatball sandwich is just not in the cards here. You'll be dealt a better hand when you hit up the spots prioritizing better ingredients. Like, you know, meatballs that aren't shriveled.
11. Subway: Meatball Marinara
Everyone's familiar with Subway's Meatball Marinara. The chain's saucy little meatballs come with your choice of bread and fixings and are toasted to order. Although it's one of the sandwich icon's signature menu items, the microwaved meatballs on this sub make the "Eat Fresh" tagline a joke. Customers complained about the sugary marinara as well as the wonky proportions of filling to bread. The smaller meatballs tend to slide around in the sandwich, meaning that you sometimes get bites of just bread in a frustrating dining experience.
Speaking of the meat, one Reddit user had an unsettling realization about the minced texture, which they claimed evoked something you'd feed the family pet. You might be able to forget the comparison or the overall generic nature of the sub by adding in olives or jalapeños, but the Sandwich Artist at your local shop can only do so much to enliven this tired meal. Subway also loses points for offering two sub sizes, particularly when other places provide multiple options for sharing or eating solo.
10. D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches: Meatball & Cheese
D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches is a mainstay in the Northeast, where it peddles a hodge-podge of items including subs, salads, and lobster rolls. Considering how the steak sandwich is a favorite, scoring a meatball sub from here doesn't seem far-fetched, right? Sadly, the Meatball & Cheese, which comes blanketed with Provolone on a house-made roll, falls short on the delectability scale. Drawn towards the family-style meatballs, unlucky folks have instead chewed their way through lukewarm, barely-sizzling subs that are either cold as ice or charred to a crisp.
It's tough to beat the prices this chain sets for a hand-carved sub that's made to your liking, with many coming in at under $10. Nevertheless, a half-filled sandwich that's made inconsistently doesn't seem worth the bucks you're slapping down on the counter. D'Angelo's also operates a sit-down pizzeria called Papa Gino's and, by the sound of it, you can find a meatball sub on the menu that runs miles around this one.
9. Potbelly: Mama's Meatball
Whereas Subway's menu reads a tad pedestrian, Potbelly steps up the grab-and-go sandwich concept with higher-end ingredients like rustic bread and smoked meats. The Mama Meatball certainly looks fancier with its just-simmered marinara and meatballs served up on a crackly white roll. But flavor-wise, diners found the bulk of the sandwich to be much more plain than its looks. Both the sauce and cheese are too scant, and while Italian herbs can usually be counted on to add pizazz, little actual spice flavor comes through. Toasted subs are guilty of turning brittle, and while we appreciate the artisanal style of the loaf from Potbelly, the stiffness can make it unpleasantly chewy.
We can say many things about Potbelly's take on this East Coast staple, good and bad, but we can't deny that it's at least a filling meal. The franchise features three different sizes for its sandwiches (Skinny, Original, and Big) and the meatballs are quite large. Yet we'd still take one of the chain's cold-cut concoctions over this because those menu items are often much more consistent.
8. Lennys Grill & Subs: Meatball Classic
Thanks to Lennys Grill & Subs, Southerners aren't lacking access to Jersey-style bombers piled with the works. The chain's Meatball Classic is draped in chunky marinara and triangles of Swiss American cheese. One thing we can give credit to Lennys for right away is the delicious bread. It's freshly made in-store, which immediately elevates it above the generic loaves of Subway or Blimpie. But take that out of the equation, and you're looking at a quick option that's just okay. One Yelp reviewer was let down by the less-than-fresh meatballs, which is obviously an issue when they're meant to be the star of a sub.
Yet, other diners have walked out with orders that hit all the marks, with well-seasoning filling that's neither too skimpy nor sloppy. Nevertheless, the stuff tucked inside doesn't impress us nearly as much as the foundation that holds it all together. There is plenty that Lennys does right, but the level of craftsmanship we want to see in a meatball sub is missing here.
7. Earl of Sandwich: Cannonballs!
Holding court in 11 states, Earl of Sandwich serves up the playfully-dubbed Cannonballs! It's a classic riff that, while not mind-blowing, would likely get gobbled down by the real Earl of Sandwich. The zesty marinara brings pepperoni pizza to mind, while the white loaf is crusty and soft. And don't forget the juicy meatballs stuffed inside!
Due to the unwieldy shape of meatballs on bread, it's common for the filling to fall out. In other words, things can get messy. Yet, with this sandwich, you get chunked-up pieces of meatball that create a uniform layer where every bite is orderly. No surprise landings will take place on your lap, showing it's possible to eat a meatball sub without chaos.
Our first pick among this franchise's lineup would be the Original 1792, but make no mistake: Cannonballs! drops decadence in every mouthful. Check out the plant-based version, as well.
6. Firehouse Subs: Firehouse Meatball
Firehouse Subs is understood to be one of the better chains for grilled-to-order hand-helds, and the Firehouse Meatball exemplifies the franchise's prowess. Yes, it comes with fewer meatballs, but they're oversized and threaten to burst out of the roll. The marinara is bold and bright, and we find that the standard sprinkle of basil and oregano adds to the overall aroma. Don't let the compact shape fool you into thinking it's a puny sub — just one half makes a worthy lunch to get you through the day.
Firehouse gets pretty close to achieving a gourmet hoagie that's easy to get anywhere you're at. Solid bread, plump meatballs, and plenty of cheese make something that we're happy to wolf down. Another variation people like is the Sweet & Spicy Meatball, which gets a lick of heat from pepper flakes and hot sauce, but we get that heavy spice isn't everyone's forte.
5. The Sandwich Spot: The Big Baller
The Frowzy Redhead, The Shane Diesel, The Joey Tribiani — these are all names for The Sandwich Spot's meatball sub. While they vary by location, these plump heroes can be seriously filling. Catch a whiff of the California franchise's oven-fresh loaves while marveling at the extensive creativity of its sub lineup, where the choices are seemingly endless even if your appetite isn't.
In the case of The Big Baller, one of the meatball variations hawked at the chain's San Carlos outpost, a little over $10 will lead you to the lunch of your dreams. Creamy provolone and tomato marinara merge with jumbo pasta-style meatballs on a sturdy foundation of crispy bread. Customers have raved over the sub's savory ingredients, not to mention the humungous size that could feed multiple bellies. For one Yelper, "the sandwiches are very large and filled us up when we stopped by for a late lunch," which is the ultimate sign of a meatball sandwich done right. Order it as is or take some sage advice and request a dollop of tangy garlic sauce on top.
4. Goodcents: Meatball
How many sandwich chains bake their own bread? That fact alone gives Goodcents' Meatball sub a delicious advantage that's obvious from the first mouthful. This Midwest deli whips up a mean hoagie packed with the works: gooey cheese, the sauciest marinara, and meatballs the size of snow globes can be devoured on an 8-inch, footlong, or, for the ravenous among us, a 16-incher.
Knowing that Goodcents (formerly Mr. Goodcents) makes its own rolls gives its sandwiches an allure you just won't find at generic sub chains and makes this chain comparable to a real-deal, mom and pop kind of sandwich shop. What's more, given that there's been a recent move to boost the filling in its subs (by a whopping 30%, to be specific), Goodcents seems to sling unbeatable value. Maybe it doesn't clinch the top prize, but it's still a good sandwich that rises to the occasion.
3. Primo Hoagies: Old World Meatball
Specializing in "Italian Specialty Sandwiches," Primo Hoagies is a close contender for the top spot. Step into any of the many shops sprawling the eastern seaboard, and you'll be treated to cold meats and cheeses straight out of a Jersey dive. There are two meatball heroes to be found on the menu, but for the sake of comparison, we decided to look at the Old World Meatball, a sesame-seeded tanker topped with two cheeses and crisped to your liking. The verdict? Deliciously life-changing.
Now, it's not hard to see how one glowing TripAdvisor review praised it as the "best meatball sandwich outside of Philly." The large, juicy meatballs have a homestyle feel, perhaps because they're simmered in-house. The combination of provolone and shredded romano infuses flavor into every bite. The taste is high caliber, and the array of size options (primo, small, and whole) ensures everyone's feasting styles are accounted for. Although meatball subs tend towards the simple, Primo Hoagies carries loads of toppings that can kick your sub up, free of charge.
2. DiBella's Subs: Italian Meatball
DiBella's Subs slings stone-cold submarine sandwiches that include the chain's untouchable Italian Meatball. The excellent ingredients, including house-made rolls that are fermented 16 hours a day, make the Rochester eatery almost second to none. The peppers and onions on this sandwich are killer additions, but there's nothing wrong with sticking to the traditional meatball sub in all of its savory simplicity, especially if you're ordering from here.
What makes this sandwich so enticing? It comes down to the fixings. While we've gabbed enough about the bread, the meatballs themselves are no slouch. Meanwhile, the marinara is pleasantly viscous and clings nicely to everything else, while the stretchiness of the mozzarella helps to bind it all together. While 14 inches is the largest sub you can order here, the richness more than makes up for it and will likely leave you with leftovers. Think about it: a large sub costs $15.49. When split in half, you're spending under $8 apiece for what could be two meals. Who can beat that?
1. Capriotti's Sandwich Shop: Classic Meatball
Nothing we've covered holds a candle to Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. Talk often revolves around The Bobbie, which is a Jersey hero dressed like a Thanksgiving feast, but the chain's Classic Meatball is equally deserving of any and all praise. The meatballs are entirely fresh, with hand-rolled meatballs simmered in the shop, as well as a hearty roll the chain takes pains to make on-site.
Meatball sandwiches, like any warm sub, will always be perennial comfort food. Yet Capriotti's still manages to stun us with its mouthwatering, hot-off-the-press taste. You can tell the meatballs are freshly made, as is the bubbly sauce. The duality of the bread, with its plush center and exterior crunch, makes it more than easy to sink your teeth into without scraping the roof of your mouth.
Ever since it launched in 1976, the Delaware eatery has blazed a trail for gut-busting hoagies brimming with quality. This hasn't changed much following the chain's rise to franchise-dom. For that matter, neither has it changed the meatball sub. We'll grab the napkins and dig into our first pick wholeheartedly.