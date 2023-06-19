Frozen Nuggets That Use 100% White Meat Chicken

Now more than ever, shoppers are paying attention to the ingredients in grocery-store foods, particularly when it comes to pre-made, pre-packaged, and frozen dishes. In fact, according to the International Food Information Council (IFIC), a 2021 study showed that more than 60% of shoppers agreed that they cared more about the ingredient list of foods than they did five years prior. In addition, more than half agreed that they favored food and beverages with "clean" ingredients.

Even when it comes to convenience foods, not all shoppers are willing to sacrifice quality, so brands have had to adjust their ingredients to cater to those who prefer healthier, cleaner, and higher-quality foods. Even brands specializing in a classic frozen family favorite — chicken nuggets — have upgraded their ingredients. Many consumers don't want to feed their families nuggets made with mystery meat like chicken byproducts, and some are even turning away from dark meat in favor of lower-fat white meat.

If you prefer all-white meat in your chicken nuggets, read on to see which brands are catering to you.