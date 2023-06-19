Palm Sugar Might Be Underrated But It Actually Sprinkles Magic On Desserts

Anyone who isn't familiar with the inner workings of palm trees might be surprised to learn that tree tapping in the tropics is a time-honored industry. Not unlike maple trees, palm trees produce sap, which has been used to make palm sugar for thousands of years. Taste test this traditional sweetener and you'll quickly realize why it's a staple ingredient in Southeast Asian cooking.

Not to be confused with coconut palm sugar, which is made using the nectar of coconut flowers, palm sugar is a dynamic ingredient whose flavor varies depending on the species of palm tree it's sourced from and where it is processed. After the sap is collected from palm trees, it's cooked down to a syrup, cooled, and molded into small cakes in containers like bamboo stalks (used in Malaysia) and coconut husks (the Philippines). Commercially packaged varieties are sold in the form of discs, small cubes, or paste.

Chef Pailin Chongchitnant of Hot Thai Kitchen says that Thai palm sugar, which is typically made from the sap of the sugar palm tree, has a taste reminiscent of butterscotch. Others compare its flavor to caramel. Its fudgy melt-in-your-mouth quality makes it a tasty treat on its own. Malaysian palm sugar, on the other hand, has a crumbly texture and subtle smoky flavor with rich undertones that are reminiscent of molasses. Also called gula melaka, it's one of the darker varieties of palm sugar and is sourced from coconut palm trees.