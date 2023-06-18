The Reason Mirabelle Plums Are (Sort Of) Illegal In The U.S.

When we think of picking out a ripe plum from the produce section, most of us probably think of the familiar purple-hued fruit that is commonplace throughout the country. There is, however, another variety of plum that is decidedly more elusive. Known as Mirabelle plums, the small golden fruits have a mysterious reputation thanks to a long-standing rumor that they are illegal in the United States. Given the relatively limited information available about Mirabelle plums and their legal status, the internet has long swirled with possible reasons for the U.S.'s golden plum ban, including a theory that the plums harbor dangerous diseases, as seen on the r/NoStupidQuestions subreddit.

The reason for the ban on Mirabelle plums is related to an agricultural agreement between the French and U.S. governments. According to the agreement, the plums can only be imported from the Lorraine region of northeastern France (via Minnetonka Orchards), which has led to the fruits being relatively hard to find in U.S. stores. The manufactured scarcity of the fruit may have contributed to the belief that the plums are illegal in the U.S. While Mirabelle plums can technically be imported from other areas of the world, the import ban on Mirabelle plums originating from other regions is designed to help safeguard the French agricultural market.