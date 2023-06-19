This Aldi Beef Tube Isn't Exactly Appetizing

Squashing a cow into a tube would be a predictably painful experience for animals and weird humans alike, and it turns out that even simply wrapping some of its meat into a cylinder of ground beef produces a product so heavy with fat that it would probably make even Ronald McDonald become vegan.

Redditor MondoCat shared a pretty disturbing image on an Aldi subreddit of a tube of ground beef surrounded on one side by a slab of pale fat. Practical pieces of advice are offered on the thread, such as to slice the fat off and use it as tallow or simply return the packet for a refund, as well as one particularly unhelpful comment suggesting it could be someone's hand. "Check for a wedding ring" is the investigative solution. One commenter, claiming to be a butcher, opines that the fat probably just stuck together during manufacturing rather than spreading out.

Obviously, thick lines of fat are not something you want to think about when buying ground beef, but its inclusion is acceptable by USDA standards and is a crucial part of creating meaty cuisine.