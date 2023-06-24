Lazos Are The Spanish Bow Tie Shaped Puff Pastries You Need To Try

Anything made of puff pastry is delicious. Sweet or savory, it doesn't matter. Puff pastry crosses cultures and countries to create countless puff pastry recipes — crackly mille-feuille, savory hand pies, and crisp crusts for chicken pot pie. Spanish panaderías and pastelerías have put their own spin on puff pastry, and one of the least known, at least on this side of the pond, are lazos.

Lazos, which means "ties," are pieces of delicate puff pastry twisted into bows and baked until they're crisp. They're then soaked in honey and sugar, and sometimes dusted with nuts, like a crisp, gooey Spanish baklava.

If you buy lazos in different towns around Spain, you'll find that each has its own version. Corbatas de Unquera, a type of lazo made in Unquera, features lemon juice and zest and almonds. You can find other lazos that are glazed all over or just dipped on the ends, some use different kinds of nuts, or just a dusting of powdered sugar. Others layer chocolate or hazelnut cream between puff pastry sheets before folding over and twisting, with a dusting of sugar before baking.