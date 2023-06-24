Kohlrabi Is The Perfect Topping To A Deliciously Creamy Vegan Sauce

Nowadays, there are as many vegan sauces as there are different ingredients and recipes to make them. Still, the most important thing is what a sauce will be used for. A fondue cheese will have a much bolder bite than comfort-based mac and cheese sauce. If you're using a saucer with a vegetable or main course, you want a sauce to complement, not overshadow it.

Instagrammer @Natsnourishments shares vegetable recipes in her series Forgotten Veg. In one video, she shows how kohlrabi can be served with a cashew-based cheese sauce — and the combination is delicious. First, peel three kohlrabi bulbs. After tossing them with olive oil, salt, and pepper, roast them until crispy. Be careful not to burn them. Slice the kohlrabi into 2-centimeter pieces and mix with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast in the oven for 25 minutes. For the cheese sauce, cover 200 grams of cashews with hot water, two tablespoons of nutritional yeast, and the juice of half a lemon. Blend the mixture until smooth, and season with salt. Place the sauce evenly on a plate and top with the kohlrabi slices, roasted, crispy skins, three tablespoons of breadcrumbs, one teaspoon of chopped chives, and 1 to 2 teaspoons of crispy chili oil.

"Just made it [and] wow, it was so good," commented one fan. "I'm from Germany so Kohlrabi isn't a forgotten veg here but very common. Yet this is a twist to it I have not yet seen. Easy to make and delicious."