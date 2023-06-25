Costco's Chicken Packaging Isn't Exactly Convenient

Imagine going to a supermarket, spending ever-increasing volumes of cash on groceries, and being literally unable to open them. You'd feel hard done by, wouldn't you? It would be like buying a car but the doors not opening — all you'd be left with is a giant's roller skate. Pity, then, customers of Costco, who have taken to Reddit to express their exasperation at struggling to open packs of chicken.

Some chicken purchasers are judging Costco for making its packaging too difficult to open without creating a mess. "I keep getting chicken juice everywhere", laments the original poster. Others agree, finding hardship in successfully slicing between pouches without releasing meaty gunk. One replier notes that leaks occurred even when the packaging was tearable. Not everyone agrees, of course. "It's insanely easy to cut them apart", one Redditor claims, while others suggest using a sharper knife or more skillful scissor handling.

Fortunately, there are some simple tips to get opening Costco chicken packaging effortlessly — and interesting reasons why it may be so tough to get into.