California Restaurant Fined For Making Staff Confess 'Sins' To A Fake Priest

Many people who have worked in the restaurant industry will tell you how thankless and challenging the work can be and that it can feel like begging for money from strangers. At the same time, the experience is something most claim they never forget. Working in the service industry allows people to learn valuable skills like multitasking, work ethic, and the ability to stay calm and collected when dealing with complex or demanding guests. You also have fun and often create a bond with your coworkers, which makes dealing with the stress bearable. But, like any other industry, food service has its fair share of restaurant scandals. However, the Department of Labor is calling the actions of a California restaurant owner some of the boldest and most brazen it has seen.

One restaurant, Taqueria Garibaldi, has been ordered to pay 35 employees damages and back wages of $140,000 after restaurant operator Eduardo Hernandez hired a fake priest to hear work-related confessions while the employees were working. In a news release, the Department of Labor (DOL) said that, while it has seen numerous scams and attempts by employers to threaten workers, jeopardize their pay or employment status, and other egregious behaviors, the fake priest fiasco takes the cake.

Along with the payment to employees, Taqueria Garibaldi also has to pay the DOL $5,000 in civil penalties because the violations were done knowingly, according to CNN.