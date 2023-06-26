The Ice Cream Treat You Probably Forgot Once Existed At McDonald's

Although McDonald's ice cream is still around today in the form of cones and McFlurries, the chain once served another kind of ice cream — the Tripple Ripple. According to a vintage image of a McDonald's menu that circulated on social media, this particular treat cost only around $0.20 in 1973 (or $1.39 in 2023's currency). It boasted a swirl of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice creams in a waffle cone. Sounds like a possible hit (at least among Neapolitan fans), right?

Obviously, the Tripple Ripple is no longer on the Golden Arches' menu, which in and of itself isn't too strange. After all, there are plenty of discontinued McDonald's items. However, the Tripple Ripple stands apart from the rest, as its story ended in a massive lawsuit.

Around 1972, Central Ice Cream president Tom Cummings created the Tripple Ripple and made a "handshake" deal with McDonald's, per the Chicago Tribune. According to this verbal agreement, McDonald's would include the ice cream cone as an exclusive item on its menu for 20 years. As you can imagine, this deal did not exactly go to plan.