Despite The Hate, The Way McDonald's Makes Hamburgers Checks Out

Even if you have never worked at a McDonald's, you have probably seen your favorite sandwiches being prepared thanks to their open-concept style of kitchen. You may have noticed that the burger patties that are in your favorite McDonald's sandwiches are actually pulled from a variety of different steam trays. However, this is not actually how they are cooked.

A TikTok video shared by @xvive4 takes you further behind the scenes to show how the McDonald's meat patties are pre-cooked before they hit those brightly colored plastic steam trays and it had some folks questioning the process. First, a stack of frozen beef patties is pulled from a freezer and tossed in symmetrical rows on a hot flat-top grill. Then a lid is pulled down on top of the patties, which is actually an extension of the same flat-top. This way, instead of waiting for the bottom of the patty to cook and flip over, the patties are being cooked on both sides at the same time. This saves valuable time and effort as employees need to act quickly to keep up with the demand for speedy service.

Some commenters were quick to jump on the process and throw some shade at the employee. "Is it jus me but one of em looked raw," said one person, while another mentioned "POV: the pan is so dirty 😳" However, despite the negativity, the way that McDonald's prepares their round patties is not that different from other fast-food chains.