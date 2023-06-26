The Hack For Changing The Settings On Your Grocery Store Spice Grinder

If there's one thing that TikTok has taught us, it's that we only think we know how to work the everyday items in our home and kitchen. Reading directions is not something most people necessarily do, especially when it's something simple and intuitive, like a grocery store spice grinder. Just hold it over your food and twist, and the chunks of salt, pepper, or other seasonings get ground down to finer pieces that dust your dish.

But did you know there is more to these simple devices than is immediately apparent? For example, some people like their spices to go on fine, while others prefer them to be coarse. To address that, some grocery store spice grinders come with a built-in adjustment that allows you to quickly change the grinding setting. The Ko Spice Sea Salt Grinder, for instance, has a button on the top that you pop to change how your salt comes out.