Jamie Oliver Is A Big Proponent Of Constantly Flipping Steaks

There is plenty of debate about how to get the perfect steak, whether you're choosing a ribeye or a New York strip, plan to grill or pan sear it, cook it in butter or olive oil, and so on. However, one area with a seemingly solid consensus is the recommendation that steak should have a few minutes undisturbed on each side to get a dark, crispy sear. That said, every rule has an exception — and Jamie Oliver bucks this line of thinking in favor of flipping steak consistently throughout the cooking process. The chef demonstrated his technique in a Facebook video.

Using a flatiron steak (also known as a featherblade) in a pan with some olive oil, Oliver stated that his preferred method requires turning it "once a minute, every minute." The philosophy is that this ensures very even cooking time on both sides, which provides even moisture distribution in the middle of the steak. This method contrasts with the more traditional way, which is usually 2-3 minutes on each side before resting the meat or putting it in the oven to finish. "That's the way I do it, that's the way all my chefs do it, that's the way my steakhouse does it, and that's the way I think you should do it," Oliver said of the minute-by-minute flipping.