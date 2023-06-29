Jamie Oliver Is A Big Proponent Of Constantly Flipping Steaks
There is plenty of debate about how to get the perfect steak, whether you're choosing a ribeye or a New York strip, plan to grill or pan sear it, cook it in butter or olive oil, and so on. However, one area with a seemingly solid consensus is the recommendation that steak should have a few minutes undisturbed on each side to get a dark, crispy sear. That said, every rule has an exception — and Jamie Oliver bucks this line of thinking in favor of flipping steak consistently throughout the cooking process. The chef demonstrated his technique in a Facebook video.
Using a flatiron steak (also known as a featherblade) in a pan with some olive oil, Oliver stated that his preferred method requires turning it "once a minute, every minute." The philosophy is that this ensures very even cooking time on both sides, which provides even moisture distribution in the middle of the steak. This method contrasts with the more traditional way, which is usually 2-3 minutes on each side before resting the meat or putting it in the oven to finish. "That's the way I do it, that's the way all my chefs do it, that's the way my steakhouse does it, and that's the way I think you should do it," Oliver said of the minute-by-minute flipping.
Jamie Oliver claims continuous flipping works on all steak cuts
As demonstrated in the video, Jamie Oliver continued flipping the steak for about 6 minutes total, 3 minutes on each side. While he cooked the steak, Oliver rubbed butter, garlic, and fresh herbs into the meat to add a savory and rich depth of flavor. He then recommended allowing the steak to rest for 2 minutes after it was finished, which echoes the more traditional route of cooking steak.
While his demonstration focused on how to cook a flatiron steak, Oliver's advice extends far beyond this cut. "That method of cooking a steak applies to cooking over wood, charcoal, and any of these classic prime cuts," said Oliver. Prime cuts include sirloin, ribeye, filet, and rump. So, no matter what kind of steak you plan to cook for dinner, Oliver claims this is the go-to method.
The flatiron in Oliver's demonstration came out with a gorgeous, dark, caramelized crust and a medium cook, which is as far as you want to push a flatiron steak because it becomes chewy and tough as it cooks more thoroughly. For a medium-rare finish, reduce the cooking time slightly to 4 or 5 minutes, roughly 2 minutes on each side.