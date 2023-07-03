How To Order Coffee In German Without Sounding Like A Tourist

You're on vacation in Germany and you need some coffee. You can absolutely find a Starbucks to satiate your caffeine needs – there are 16 locations in Berlin alone. It's familiar and you'll know what to expect, but it's bound to be more expensive, overly familiar, and full of other tourists. So — hear us out — we encourage you to go to a local café to really experience the culture. Sure, no one wants to look or sound like a tourist, and German is a complicated language that can trip up English speakers. But if you practice, you won't look (and sound) so much like a tourist in Hamburg or Dresden.

The German language is a precise, specific language — they have a word for everything. So when you order your coffee, or kaffee, you need to be just as precise, or else you might not get what you thought you asked for. For example, there's a difference between a milchkaffee (a latte) and a kaffee mit milch, or a coffee with a touch of milk. Lactose intolerant or vegan? You can ask for mandelmilch, sojamilch, or hafermilch — almond, soy, or oat milks, respectively. If you like it black, ask for Scwarzkaffee: mit zucker, with sugar, if you'd like. Asking for "einen kaffee," will get you just a cup of drip coffee. If a bustling marktplatz café isn't your thing, you can find a German bäckerei where coffee is cheaper, and you can purchase fresh Brötchen bread, pastries, and sandwiches.