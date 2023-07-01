The Best Ways To Reheat Leftover Pasta Sauce

For many households, pasta is a kitchen staple. And regardless of how you choose to cook it, many chefs, seasoned and novice, can agree — it's all in the sauce. Hearty marinara, creamy alfredo, or bright cacio e pepe are just some of our favorite ways to prepare penne, spaghetti, and beyond. But what do you do when you simply make too much pasta sauce?

Even if it was an ultra-delicious meal, we know the temptation to toss it in the garbage is there. After all, how does someone reheat pasta sauce without ruining the texture or flavor? It's an age-old question that we've decided to answer by using our own cooking knowledge and pasta resources across the web to assemble six of the best ways to do it.

Whether you're aiming for leftovers or creating a brand-new dish, you can check out the best ways to reheat pasta sauce ahead.