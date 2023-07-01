Sea Urchin And Steak Are An Unrivaled Surf-And-Turf Pairing

If you're searching for the best surf-and-turf meal in town, you're in luck. Forget about lobster or shrimp, consider pairing a juicy T-bone steak with the succulent flavors of uni, the pale, custard-like organs found inside sea urchins. While the ingredient is highly sought after in the food community, the general public is often perturbed by the spiky exterior of the spine-covered creature, which is admittedly, not very appetizing in appearance.

Learning how to extract and prepare uni can be highly complex — though you can follow along with one TikTok user's methods (video below). To break open a whole sea urchin, begin by cutting around the mouth with sharp kitchen scissors over a bowl of water, then carefully peel away at the spikey outer layers to reveal the internal organs. Then, using a pair of tweezers, remove any non-edible organs and dunk the entire urchin in a bowl of ice water. It may take a few tries, and the daunting task of trial and error may be a bit scary when your ultra-rare and highly expensive seafood item is at risk, but the reward for a job well done will be absolutely delicious.

Sea urchin is typically eaten raw, but for this particular dish, you want to add uni to the top of your grilled T-bone steak. Be warned, if you want to try the combo yourself, it will set you back several dollars.