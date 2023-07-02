Banana Pudding And Brownies Are The Much-Needed Barbecue Mashup
Barbecue season is here, and that means it's time to break out the best summer recipes for the Fourth of July and beyond. Hot dogs and burgers are must-haves for grilling parties, but any successful barbecue needs dessert. Jell-O recipes and ice cream treats are popular this time of year. However, a new mashup might steal the show (ahem, barbecue) — banana pudding brownies.
Banana pudding brownies combine two sweet classics to make a summer treat that partygoers likely haven't had before. This recipe turns banana pudding into dessert squares, removing the heavy chocolate component of traditional brownies while keeping their soft and chewy texture. Topped with Nilla Wafers, banana pudding brownies look as good as they taste.
Sweet and light, this dessert is ideal for the warm summer season. It's simple enough to make, and there are multiple ways to approach it. They're sure to stand out on any dessert table.
How to make banana pudding brownies
Banana pudding brownies have made the rounds online over the past few years. Those hoping to recreate this summer treat can find recipes on food blogs and social media accounts. The Cagle Diaries and Happy Homeschool Nest are two websites that offer step-by-step guides to making the batter. The base consists of simple, everyday ingredients such as eggs, sugar, and cream cheese. Recipes vary, but many utilize premade banana pudding or cake mixes. Convenience is a perk of whipping up this dessert. Choosing a recipe might be the most complicated, time-consuming part.
@treatsbytantie
Bake our Banana Pudding Brownies with us 🍌😋 #foodtiktok #fyp #foryou #foodies #homemade #brownies #bananapudding #foryoupage #viral #bakerytiktok
Once that decision is made, it's as straightforward as following instructions. The batter is poured into a baking pan to create a "brownie" shape. From there, bakers can garnish their dessert with whatever toppings they'd like. Many recipes showcase Nilla Wafers. However, Cool Whip, sliced bananas, and nuts all enhance this treat.
Such an adaptable, easy-to-make dessert is bound to be a hit. Don't sleep on these banana pudding brownies; They'll liven up any summer barbecue!