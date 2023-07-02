Banana Pudding And Brownies Are The Much-Needed Barbecue Mashup

Barbecue season is here, and that means it's time to break out the best summer recipes for the Fourth of July and beyond. Hot dogs and burgers are must-haves for grilling parties, but any successful barbecue needs dessert. Jell-O recipes and ice cream treats are popular this time of year. However, a new mashup might steal the show (ahem, barbecue) — banana pudding brownies.

Banana pudding brownies combine two sweet classics to make a summer treat that partygoers likely haven't had before. This recipe turns banana pudding into dessert squares, removing the heavy chocolate component of traditional brownies while keeping their soft and chewy texture. Topped with Nilla Wafers, banana pudding brownies look as good as they taste.

Sweet and light, this dessert is ideal for the warm summer season. It's simple enough to make, and there are multiple ways to approach it. They're sure to stand out on any dessert table.