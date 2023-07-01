The Hot Dog Topping Customers Wish Existed At Costco's Food Court

The Costco shopping experience became wildly different during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Per USA Today, the big-box retailer not only cut its hours but also limited the number of customers that could enter the warehouse to two per membership. Additionally, the chain also suspended its free sample program out of safety concerns and scaled back on its food court offerings, as well (via TODAY).

Fortunately, many of these actions have since been reversed, and shopping at the members-only warehouse club is, for the most part, back to how it was. However, there is still one pandemic casualty missing from Costco's in-house eatery that customers are seriously wishing would return: sauerkraut. The hot dog topping was the subject of a recent post to the Costco Reddit page, which rudely tricked their fellow Redditors into thinking it had been brought back.

"The return of the sauerkraut hot dog," the Reddit user captioned a photo of one of Costco's famous $1.50 hot dogs topped with fermented cabbage, though what they wrote wasn't actually the case. It turned out that the kraut was actually a free sample being passed out at the store, prompting one person to call out the Redditor for click-baiting. "Dang it OP I got all excited for a hot second," another person commented. "You're a MONSTER," a third Redditor quipped while others got nostalgic for the hot dog topper. "Kraut and the spicy mustard. Both missed," one shopper said.