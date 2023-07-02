The Likely Reason Fast Food Chains Hide Sauces Behind The Counter

Controlling sauce distribution means there is enough for everyone and costs are kept to a minimum, but it could even enhance the eating experience of customers. Sauce might help to improve the taste of an average fast food burger, but if it's one of your favorites all it will do is mask the flavor in a salty sphere. Leading on from this, restaurant dips are packed full of salt, sugar, and fat — despite their deceivingly cute sizes.

However, a problem starts to arise when considering consumer choice. This is a big thing in the fast food market, with lots of emphasis put on allowing customers the freedom to customize the meals that they eat — but if that freedom is reduced by controlling the number of sauces offered, those customers could potentially choose to go to a less stringent restaurant, or even simply grab a quick meal from a supermarket.

In reality, this should be less of an issue if restaurants continue to accept reasonable requests, such as a couple of extra ketchup packs for finger-dipping children (or adults). So, even though it may be inconvenient at times, keeping sauces under the counter is probably beneficial for us all if it's going to keep prices, health, and overall enjoyment in check.