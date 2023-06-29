The Tiny Tool That Improves Your Daily Shot Of Espresso
Making the perfect espresso is an art. To get the most flavorful results, you not only need quality equipment, but you also should pay attention to details. Flawless espresso extraction involves a nuanced approach, the right tools, and a finely tuned, well-tested process to deliver consistent results. You also must keep abreast of the current tricks of the trade to ensure you're using the most up-to-date techniques. For instance, if you want to make the best shot of espresso possible, you might want to know what a WDT tool is and how to use it correctly.
WDT stands for Weiss Distribution Technique. John Weiss developed the technique in 2005 to break up clumps, which are often created after grinding coffee using a coffee grinder. Clumps are dense patches of finely-ground coffee that inhibit water flow. If you have clumps, the water will find a path of least resistance to create a channel. In short, it will pass through the puck without extracting flavor. As a result, your espresso may be watered down.
A WDT tool is the item you use to remove clumps in your grounds before tamping to extract a shot. The best ones have needle-like tips because you do not want inadvertent tamping to occur at this stage. The sole purpose of the WDT tool is to break up clumps to create a consistent density throughout.
How to use a WDT tool to get the best espresso shots
If you're curious about using a WDT tool or have never used one before, then look no further than social media for answers. One TikTok creator posted a quick tutorial. The video included a rapid rundown of what a WDT tool looks like, its primary purpose, and how to use it.
@tannercolson
Espresso Tools and Why I Use Them #espresso #coffee
However, it's crucial to understand the whole process to get the most out of your WDT tool. The most important thing to remember is to minimize clumps before tamping. Declumping makes all the grounds as uniform as possible. Think of it like mixing cake batter — you want a uniform consistency. After all the clumps are broken down, tamp the coffee grounds as you normally would. This step compacts the coffee so hot water saturates the grounds evenly and doesn't sneak through any channels. Applying the right amount of pressure when tamping is the key to getting a robust flavor — too light, and your espresso is watery. Too heavy, and your shot may be bitter or sour. Roughly 20 to 30 pounds of pressure is the sweet spot.
One last trick to remember when declumping is to go slow. You can easily knock grounds out of your portafilter if you vigorously attack the puck with your WDT tool. Move with a slow and sure approach for ideal results.