The Tiny Tool That Improves Your Daily Shot Of Espresso

Making the perfect espresso is an art. To get the most flavorful results, you not only need quality equipment, but you also should pay attention to details. Flawless espresso extraction involves a nuanced approach, the right tools, and a finely tuned, well-tested process to deliver consistent results. You also must keep abreast of the current tricks of the trade to ensure you're using the most up-to-date techniques. For instance, if you want to make the best shot of espresso possible, you might want to know what a WDT tool is and how to use it correctly.

WDT stands for Weiss Distribution Technique. John Weiss developed the technique in 2005 to break up clumps, which are often created after grinding coffee using a coffee grinder. Clumps are dense patches of finely-ground coffee that inhibit water flow. If you have clumps, the water will find a path of least resistance to create a channel. In short, it will pass through the puck without extracting flavor. As a result, your espresso may be watered down.

A WDT tool is the item you use to remove clumps in your grounds before tamping to extract a shot. The best ones have needle-like tips because you do not want inadvertent tamping to occur at this stage. The sole purpose of the WDT tool is to break up clumps to create a consistent density throughout.