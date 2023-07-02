The Dunkin Secret Menu Item That Gives Starbucks Refreshers A Run For Their Money
Warm weather calls for refreshing drinks, and many turn to Starbucks when they crave a sweet iced beverage. The coffee chain's Refreshers are a summer staple, so much so that Dunkin' Donuts released its own Refresher lineup in 2020. This summer, an item from Dunkin' Donuts' secret menu gives Starbucks' Refreshers a run for their money. This Dunkin' Donuts concoction that mixes a pump of Dunkin's blue raspberry syrup into a large Strawberry Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher went viral on TikTok earlier this year. That combination makes for a unique flavor, and the lemonade base is reminiscent of Starbucks' cold drink lineup.
This secret menu item caught the attention of more than 600,000 people on TikTok. After all, this drink isn't just refreshing and fun; It's also simple to order. While many secret menu items require customers to come prepared with lists of ingredients, this one is easy to remember. And those who don't enjoy Dunkin Donuts' Strawberry Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher can swap it out for another base. The Mango Pineapple Lemonade Refresher would go well with blueberry and raspberry syrup, as would Dunkin' Donuts' Raspberry Watermelon Refresher.
How Dunkin' Donuts' Refreshers compare to Starbucks'
TikTok's viral Dunkin' Donuts hack may give Starbucks a run for its money, but how does Dunkin's regular Refresher menu compare to the other coffee giant's? Starbucks' Refreshers have been around longer, but Dunkin's iced beverages are cheaper. Dunkin' Donuts' sizes are also bigger than Starbucks', with large iced drinks clocking in at 32 ounces compared to Starbucks' 24-ounce Venti. Customers who choose Dunkin' Donuts will get a greater bang for their buck. However, due to the size difference, Dunkin' Donuts' refreshers also typically have a higher calorie count.
Those are things to consider when choosing between the two chains. Ultimately, it all comes down to preference. Dunkin' Donuts and Starbucks also boast various flavor combinations and options in common, like Dragonfruit, Pineapple, and Strawberry. Starbucks also offers frozen versions of three of its Refreshers — a selling point on a hot summer day.