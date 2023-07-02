Your Favorite Non-Alcoholic Beverages May Not Actually Be Booze-Free

The sober-curious movement is on the rise, with many young adults reducing their alcohol intake or ditching booze altogether. A Civic Science survey reveals that the number of U.S. adults interested in a sober lifestyle has jumped from 12% in 2020 to 19% in 2022. And beverage companies are making the switch easier by releasing more non-alcoholic options. However, those cutting alcohol due to addiction or health concerns should note that not all beverages marketed as non-alcoholic are alcohol-free.

TikTok creator @brittanyjade___ discovered this while researching Free AF, a brand that claims its products contain 0% alcohol. Despite this claim, they do contain small amounts of alcohol (under .5%). In her TikTok video, Jade reveals that she found this information on the company's FAQ page. She laments that Free AF's homepage and social media accounts don't clarify that their products contain alcohol, calling their advertising "misleading." Jade, who has been sober for several years, wants to warn others about such marketing tactics.

"It's such a small amount that it says it's safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women," Jade says, "but I think it's just the fact that I wouldn't have drank it if I knew it had this small trace amounts." The confusion stems from the fact that U.S. products can legally be dubbed "non-alcoholic" if they contain under .49% ABV (per Food Network). Those hoping to completely abstain from alcohol should avoid products labeled "non-alcoholic."

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).