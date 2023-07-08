Wawa's Secret Menu Is Just A Touch Away

Bucc-ees may be the obsession of gas station convenience store enthusiasts in Texas, but for a number of East Coasters, it's all about Wawa. In addition to all of the traditional snacky offerings like candy, chips, and energy drinks, the 24-hour C-store with locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. also has an in-house kitchen serving a wide assortment of coffee drinks, milkshakes, breakfast treats, and hoagies.

Needless to say, it certainly seems like there's a wide variety of offers to choose from. However, if you don't happen to find something to appease your tastebuds on the screen of one of Wawa's self-service order kiosks, there is another hidden menu you can check out that's just a touch away.

Yes, it's true. Wawa, the home of Sizzlis and Hoagiefest, is also home to a secret menu, and access to it has been hiding in plain sight this whole time. As demonstrated in one TikTok video, all you need to do is look for the small Canadian goose icon at the bottom left corner of the screen. After pressing and holding the winged logo for one to two seconds, the screen will transition to bring up the secret menu, and from there, you can place your order for whatever exclusive offerings are available.