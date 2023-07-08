Wawa's Secret Menu Is Just A Touch Away
Bucc-ees may be the obsession of gas station convenience store enthusiasts in Texas, but for a number of East Coasters, it's all about Wawa. In addition to all of the traditional snacky offerings like candy, chips, and energy drinks, the 24-hour C-store with locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C. also has an in-house kitchen serving a wide assortment of coffee drinks, milkshakes, breakfast treats, and hoagies.
Needless to say, it certainly seems like there's a wide variety of offers to choose from. However, if you don't happen to find something to appease your tastebuds on the screen of one of Wawa's self-service order kiosks, there is another hidden menu you can check out that's just a touch away.
Yes, it's true. Wawa, the home of Sizzlis and Hoagiefest, is also home to a secret menu, and access to it has been hiding in plain sight this whole time. As demonstrated in one TikTok video, all you need to do is look for the small Canadian goose icon at the bottom left corner of the screen. After pressing and holding the winged logo for one to two seconds, the screen will transition to bring up the secret menu, and from there, you can place your order for whatever exclusive offerings are available.
Is Wawa's secret menu always available?
There have been a number of delicious delicacies on Wawa's secret menu over the years, starting with the birthday cake-flavored milkshakes and smoothies that rolled out in honor of its 54th anniversary back in 2018. Other limited-edition options have included rainbow bagels, strawberry jalapeño lemonade, and a variety of holiday-themed treats for St. Patrick's Day, Valentine's Day, and Halloween.
Most recently, Wawa customers that were in the know about its secret menu were treated to a selection of Red Bull-infused beverages during the summer of 2022 – though it seems that the chain put a pause on its hidden offerings shortly after. Since December 2022, people have been tweeting Wawa to inquire about where the secret menu went. But while there haven't been any updates to it for over a year, that doesn't necessarily mean that the secret menu is gone forever.
Apparently, the secret menu was also on hiatus in 2021, leading one Redditor to ask their fellow Wawa fanatics if it was ever coming back. As we now know, the answer was yes, as the chain rolled out its Red Bull beverages the following year. Instagram user @what_we.eating also seemed to indicate in a 2022 post that the hidden offerings can come and go, so make sure to check out that bottom left corner of the screen for the goose logo when ordering at Wawa to see if a new secret menu has been rolled out.