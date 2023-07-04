13 Fast Food Restaurants That Provide Kosher Items

The word kosher is Hebrew for "fit" or "proper," but it really means so much more. Many Jewish people adhere to a kosher diet, and the guidelines can get pretty specific. First, kosher rules, called Kashrut, prohibit the consumption of pork or shellfish. Moreover, kosher slaughterhouses take care to ensure that animals (such as cows) are killed quickly and without suffering. Animals are hung post-mortem so that the blood can sufficiently drain from their bodies as it is forbidden to consume the blood of any animal. Combining dairy with meat or poultry is also against kosher dietary standards, as is cross-contamination when preparing these foods, which usually makes eating at busy fast food restaurants too risky.

So where can kosher eaters grab a quick bite? We'll cut right to the chase, most major fast food chains did not make this list because the risk of meat and dairy cross-contamination is high. Anyone who wants to keep strict kosher should continue to avoid non-certified restaurants in the USA, and you may think that there isn't a single fast-food restaurant you can visit. Fortunately, that's not true! Especially along the East Coast, there are more than a handful of certified options for anyone who observes Kashrut. Let's dive in and take a closer look at where you can enjoy several chains serving food that's not just kosher-style, it's really kosher-certified. Here are some of the top fast-food restaurants that provide kosher items.