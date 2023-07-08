The Key To A Creamy Vegan Sauce Or Dressing Is Already In Your Fridge

A lot of vegan recipes all but ask you to become a homesteader by soaking your chickpeas for days on end, making your own tahini from scratch, buying expensive food processors for emulsion properties, and so on. Using pre-made hummus cuts through a lot of the work.

Because hummus has already gone through these processes by the time it ends up in your fridge, you don't need to repeat them at home to make one ingredient for your sauce or dressing. Store-bought hummus will quickly create a great consistency — without wrist-breaking whisking — when combined with other ingredients.

This ingredient is the key, but other vegan items can be bought at the store to lend an extra savoriness to your dish, like nutritional yeast and vegan parmesan. Incorporating these ingredients helps replicate the natural savory flavors found in animal products and seamlessly integrates with the flavor profile of plain hummus. But you don't have to limit yourself to plain hummus: Use a flavored variety, such as roasted garlic or chipotle, to bring an extra kick.