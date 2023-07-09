The Science Behind Why Drinking Straws Don't Work In Space

There are many things we take for granted about this world. It has food, water, and the raw materials that allow us to manufacture gadgets and appliances that make life easier. It also has atmospheric pressure. If there was no atmospheric pressure, oceans would freeze, there would be no air to breathe, and life expectancy would drop to mere seconds. We would also not be able to use a straw.

When you suck on a straw, you are removing the air to create a vacuum. That means there is no weight pressing down on the liquid in your glass inside the straw. Outside the straw, however, there is atmospheric pressure. This weighs down on the liquid and causes anything inside the straw to rise to your lips.

In space, there is almost no atmospheric pressure. This means after you suck all the air out of the straw, there is no force pushing down on the liquid, so it will not rise into your mouth through the straw to quench your thirst.