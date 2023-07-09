McDonald's Big Bag Of Orange Juice Looks A Little Sus

At this point, we're likely all aware of the fact that there are a number of strange and potentially upsetting factors that go into the mass production of food across the world. While most people enjoy a burger or chicken sandwich from time to time, they're not too keen on taking a visit to an animal slaughterhouse to see how the proverbial sausage is made. Likewise, when it comes to mass-produced beverages at fast-food restaurants as well.

For a recent example of this phenomenon, many TikTok users became highly perturbed after seeing a video uploaded to the site from a McDonald's employee restocking the fast food chain's orange juice supply from a gigantic strange-looking bag. The nacho cheese-colored beverage is apparently loaded into drink machines at each location via a large plastic bag, which appears to hold roughly 5-10 gallons, and dispensed into plastic cups through a small tube.

In this particular video, commenters were quick to call out the dried-up orange juice residue left behind on the nozzle, as well as the employee's penchant for handling the bag with no gloves on. Others still were confused by the method for dispensing the juice, as the giant bag makes the beverage appear significantly less appetizing to the eye than usual.