All The Reasons Whataburger Is Superior To In-N-Out

As a Texan, I heard a ton of buzz about In-N-Out Burger's first Austin location when it opened in 2013. California transplants raved about the classic drive-in's burgers, fries, and shakes and it was dubbed a "must-try" by many Austinites after they experienced In-N-Out for the first time. Upon the restaurant's opening, the drive-thru lines were long and the hype was real. However, I was ultimately disappointed in the fast food chain's burgers, especially when comparing it to the ultimate Texas mainstay of fast food—Whataburger.

Whataburger, which originated in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1950, has been Texans' go-to for burgers and fries for decades. The orange and white Whataburger sign is, for many Texans, more like a beacon of home than just a signifier that there's food ahead. Kids in high schools across the state, myself included, have made a trend out of stealing Whataburger's plastic, orange order number table tents as a sort of souvenir to commemorate late nights, post-game meals, and friend-filled snack breaks. Whataburger is more of a culture in Texas than just a restaurant, so the arrival of In-N-Out pitted the West Coast against the South in a battle of tradition, lifestyle, and, yes, food.

While it is my humble opinion that Whataburger is far better than In-N-Out, I know that loving something for personal connection and nostalgia's sake is not enough to sway In-N-Out devotees. That said, emotions aside, I've cultivated my comprehensive list of reasons why Whataburger is superior to In-N-Out.