A&W Lying About Its Soda Is Like Finding Out Santa Isn't Real

When you think of root beer, chances are you think of A&W. The soda has always appears on lists of the most popular root beer brands, and with a recipe that was originally created over 100 years ago, we have always looked to A&W as one of the original — and best — in the business. That sentiment only increased when they began to add the "Aged Vanilla" label to their cans and bottles. That smooth, delicious flavor must come from the aged vanilla, right?

Except, it doesn't congain aged vanilla. Three years ago a class action lawsuit was brought against A&W Concentrate Company and Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., asserting that A&W root beer might not have this crucial ingredient. The recent opinion of the judge is that the plaintiffs” allegations are correct, and the company "misleadingly stated on the front of the products' labels that the beverages are "MADE WITH AGED VANILLA," even though the vanilla flavor comes predominantly — if not exclusively — from an artificial, synthetic ingredient called ethyl vanillin."

A settlement in the amount of $15 million has been preliminarily approved, which means anyone who purchased an A&W root beer or cream soda between February 7, 2016, and June 2, 2023, will be eligible to receive between $5.50 and $25, contingent on proof of purchase.