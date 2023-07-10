Why You Never See 'Antibiotic-Free' On Chicken Packages

The "organic" label would mean that the animal received no antibiotics at all throughout its life. The exception to this is that animals can be given antibiotics before birth and on the first day of life and still be labeled organic. But if you see a "raised without antibiotics" label on an organic product, it means this step was omitted. In some instances, animals may need medical treatment that involves the administration of antibiotics. If a producer wants to maintain their organic label, they would have to move the sick animal to a non-organic line to treat it, and sell it with a different label. The label "no antibiotics added" can be used only allowed if sufficient documentation can be provided to prove that the animals were raised without antibiotics.

A variety of terminology is used to let the consumer know which kind of antibiotics may have been administered over the life of the chicken. For instance, "no growth-promoting antibiotics" only means no antibiotics were given to speed up the animal's growth. "No medically important antibiotics" should mean that no antibiotics commonly used to treat humans were used. Companies can find loopholes, however, like not using medically important antibiotics to promote growth, but using them to heal sick animals. Likewise, "no critically important antibiotics" implies that the company refrains from using the medicines most crucial for the treatment of sick humans.

If you want to be certain you are getting as close to "antibiotic-free" chicken as possible, look for a "raised without antibiotics" or a "no antibiotics ever" label. This means the chickens were never given antibiotics of any type, according to documentation from the farmer.