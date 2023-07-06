Culver's Just Launched Its First-Ever Signature Sauce

We've been enjoying Culver's custard and ButterBurgers for years, but did anyone realize the chain doesn't have its own signature sauce? Perhaps, perhaps not. However, that is all changing with the announcement of its new Signature Sauce.

According to a press release, Culver's Signature Sauce departs from the standard variations on ketchup, mayo, and other popular condiments. Instead, it aims to create something most have never experienced at fast food restaurants. Culver's describes the sauce as carrying notes of buttermilk, blue cheese, parmesan, and other ingredients like onion, various peppers, and garlic.

According to Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development, the new sauce was developed with a specific purpose. "When we set out to make a signature sauce, we wanted to make sure it was truly an 'only at Culver's' experience that perfectly complements our menu," said Adkins. As a result, customers can dollop the new Culver's Signature Sauce on their favorite burger, dip fries or onion rings into it, or even mix some into salads.